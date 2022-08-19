Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,934 Average Price Target from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,934 ($23.37).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($25.01) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

BRBY opened at GBX 1,818 ($21.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.10. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,696.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,700.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.56), for a total value of £793,909.03 ($959,290.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,434 shares of company stock worth $135,045,529.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

