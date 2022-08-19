CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Holdings Trimmed by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,408 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,592 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,798,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CAE by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,111,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,492 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CAE by 2,281.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,407,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.61.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.