Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,954 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 25.11%.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.