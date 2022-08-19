Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

In related news, Director David R. Walt purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Masoud Toloue acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,133.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David R. Walt acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,909.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000 and sold 3,097 shares worth $51,159. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quanterix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quanterix by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

