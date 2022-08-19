Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

GOOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.