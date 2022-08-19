Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,682,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,816,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,293.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CDPYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.28.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $50.47.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.
