Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of CP opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

