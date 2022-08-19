Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells C$40,730.00 in Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,484.81.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$41.01 on Friday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2499998 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB cut their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.50.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

