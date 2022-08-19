Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 89,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,405,029 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.