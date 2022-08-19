Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 89,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,405,029 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $4.69.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
