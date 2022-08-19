Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 89,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,405,029 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cano Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in Cano Health by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

