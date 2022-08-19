Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $740.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.67. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 103.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 103,933 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 108,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 66,203 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.