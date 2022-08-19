Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

