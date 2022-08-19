Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $100.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.89. 32,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,684,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.
In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 793,790 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,163,258 shares of company stock worth $46,315,624 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
