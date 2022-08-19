Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $100.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.89. 32,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,684,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 793,790 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,163,258 shares of company stock worth $46,315,624 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carvana by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Carvana by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.