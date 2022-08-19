C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys £119.40 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £119.40 ($144.27).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Patrick McMahon acquired 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81).

On Friday, July 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 67 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £121.94 ($147.34).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 62 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £122.76 ($148.33).

C&C Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 185.30 ($2.24) on Friday. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.87. The company has a market capitalization of £728.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,316.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C&C Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.48) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

