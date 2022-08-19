Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius Trading Up 4.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.90 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

