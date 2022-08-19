Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.11

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 132826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.57.
Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.34.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Recommended Stories
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.