Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.11

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 132826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.34.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

About Centerra Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.25%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

