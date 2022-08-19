Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 562,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 31,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CPF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

