Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Century Aluminum Price Performance
Century Aluminum stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 743,658 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
