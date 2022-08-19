Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 743,658 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.