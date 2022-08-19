Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 6,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after buying an additional 1,128,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $83,992,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Stock Performance

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerner Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

