Charles Woodburn Buys 19 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 778 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £147.82 ($178.61).

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BA opened at GBX 799.60 ($9.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 794.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 739.26.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 6,046.51%.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 946.60 ($11.44).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

