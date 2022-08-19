Charles Woodburn Buys 19 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 778 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £147.82 ($178.61).
BAE Systems Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BA opened at GBX 799.60 ($9.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 794.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 739.26.
BAE Systems Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 6,046.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Featured Articles
