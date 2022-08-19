Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,834,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 3,021,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.
Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 10.1 %
Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Charlotte’s Web has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).
About Charlotte’s Web
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.
