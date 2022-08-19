Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,834,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 3,021,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Charlotte’s Web has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

CWBHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark downgraded Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

