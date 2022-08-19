Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $90,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,387 shares of company stock worth $23,631,759. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $202.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

