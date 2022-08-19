CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Buys $51,450.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,718.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CION Investment Stock Up 3.4 %
CION opened at $10.53 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $599.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54.
CION Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
