CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Buys $51,450.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,718.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CION Investment Stock Up 3.4 %

CION opened at $10.53 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $599.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 69.7% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 669,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,010 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $7,358,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,865,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,190,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

