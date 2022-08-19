Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.37 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

