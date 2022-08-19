Citigroup Downgrades Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to Sell

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 72.50% from the company’s previous close.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Weber to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.71. Weber has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weber will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Weber by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weber by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Weber by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

