Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up to $28.57

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.57, but opened at $29.74. Clarus shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 7,030 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Clarus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In other news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $7,699,750. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 52.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $3,754,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Clarus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Clarus by 112.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

