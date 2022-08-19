Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,970,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 46,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.45 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

