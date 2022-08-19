Colefax Group PLC (CFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on October 13th

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Colefax Group Stock Down 1.2 %
LON CFX opened at GBX 797.50 ($9.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 565.50 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($10.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 787.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 705.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,399.12.
About Colefax Group
Read More
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.