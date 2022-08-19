Colefax Group PLC (CFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on October 13th

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Colefax Group Stock Down 1.2 %

LON CFX opened at GBX 797.50 ($9.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 565.50 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($10.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 787.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 705.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,399.12.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

