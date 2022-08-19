Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 5,244 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Everbridge Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

