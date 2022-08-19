Commerce Bank Buys 361 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.62.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.27. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

