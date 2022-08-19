Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Macerich by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 163,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

