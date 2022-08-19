Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 158,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 121,417 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 357,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48,477 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.07 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

