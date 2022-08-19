Commerce Bank Invests $146,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 116.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150,583 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 231,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 133.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYT opened at $9.98 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

