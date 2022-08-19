Commerce Bank Invests $204,000 in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 6.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 9.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Stock Up 3.8 %

DAC opened at $72.99 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 27.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAC. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

