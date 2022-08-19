Commerce Bank Invests $250,000 in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,110 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

