Commerce Bank Sells 307 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $193,977,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Trex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.