Commerce Bank Sells 400 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DKS opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.