Commerce Bank Sells 773 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Pentair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.