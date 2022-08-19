Commerce Bank Takes $178,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EFC opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. The company has a market cap of $937.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

