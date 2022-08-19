Commerce Bank Takes Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PL shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of PL stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

