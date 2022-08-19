Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ITT by 1,490.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 236,371 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in ITT by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $11,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

