Comparing Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) & UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 25.77% 11.97% 1.10% UBS Group 18.85% 13.23% 0.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Limestone Bancorp and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 UBS Group 1 6 5 0 2.33

Limestone Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. UBS Group has a consensus price target of $19.18, indicating a potential upside of 13.91%. Given UBS Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Dividends

Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Limestone Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and UBS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $58.35 million 2.31 $14.91 million $2.02 10.07 UBS Group $38.65 billion 1.52 $7.46 billion $2.23 7.55

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UBS Group beats Limestone Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that comprise loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and curbside banking, night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of these businesses, and other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

