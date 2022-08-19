Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Lowered to $7.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COMP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Compass has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.