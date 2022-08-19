Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $7.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 17,093 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COMP. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.