Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 326.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1,284.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

