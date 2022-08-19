Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 113,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,652.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,026 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $25.82.

