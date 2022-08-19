Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $59.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.