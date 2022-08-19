Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 8,403 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after buying an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,007,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 170,848 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

