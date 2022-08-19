Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement
Featured Articles
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.