Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

