Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on December 30th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,168,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

