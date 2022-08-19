Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on December 30th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
